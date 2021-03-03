You’ve got to love ‘Flavours Of Lagos’ brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have joined forces to bring food lovers a unique display of local foods at Flavours of Lagos, the first of twelve specially curated monthly events.

The event is aimed to showcase the best of Lagos’s culinary skills and mixology.

Participating chefs and mixologists will be using locally sourced ingredients to create new, deeply flavored, and aromatic recipes. From soups to spicy sauces, ofada to ogogoro, jollof rice to efo riro, get ready to experience the true taste of Lagos.

The Hon. Commissioner, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, commented on the purpose of the event.

“The government’s vision is to make Lagos the preferred destination for tourism and leisure in Africa. The exposure of these exciting culinary creations and indigenous foods is aimed at pinning Lagos on the culinary map, and is part of a broader strategy to use the arts, entertainment, cuisine, and culture to build our tourism economy.”

The free event is being staged at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, with doors opening between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Residents and visitors to Lagos are encouraged to stop by and experience cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and a diverse culinary community – from top chefs to creative foodies, all in one space. The expected lineup at Flavours of Lagos includes chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, food manufacturers and distributors, critics, bloggers.

EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu is looking forward to hosting the event at the resort.

“We are excited to be partnering with Lagos state with this wide-ranging series of events. Over the next few months, we will be exploring film, fashion, music, social media, health, beauty, traditional cultures, and hospitality, in an attempt to reveal what makes Lagos such a compelling destination.”

Entry to Flavours of Lagos is free, but social distancing will be observed throughout the venue.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content