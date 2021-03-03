Connect with us

Events Promotions

You've got to love 'Flavours Of Lagos' brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Events Music

A Burna Boy Performance will be happening at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Events Promotions

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

Events

China Africa Business Council Opens first Africa Office in Lagos

Events Promotions

AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo's HotBox on February 28th

Events Promotions

Here are the Key Takeaways from the I4G Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events Promotions

Get the Scoop on Ingressive Capital Hub's Discussion at the Ehingbeti 2021

Events Promotions

Here are some useful Insights on Unlocking Agricultural Potential from the Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events

You’ve got to love ‘Flavours Of Lagos’ brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Published

8 mins ago

 on

EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have joined forces to bring food lovers a unique display of local foods at Flavours of Lagos, the first of twelve specially curated monthly events.

The event is aimed to showcase the best of Lagos’s culinary skills and mixology.
Participating chefs and mixologists will be using locally sourced ingredients to create new, deeply flavored, and aromatic recipes. From soups to spicy sauces, ofada to ogogoro, jollof rice to efo riro, get ready to experience the true taste of Lagos.

The Hon. Commissioner, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, commented on the purpose of the event.

“The government’s vision is to make Lagos the preferred destination for tourism and leisure in Africa. The exposure of these exciting culinary creations and indigenous foods is aimed at pinning Lagos on the culinary map, and is part of a broader strategy to use the arts, entertainment, cuisine, and culture to build our tourism economy.”

The free event is being staged at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, with doors opening between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Residents and visitors to Lagos are encouraged to stop by and experience cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and a diverse culinary community – from top chefs to creative foodies, all in one space. The expected lineup at Flavours of Lagos includes chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, food manufacturers and distributors, critics, bloggers.

EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu is looking forward to hosting the event at the resort.

We are excited to be partnering with Lagos state with this wide-ranging series of events. Over the next few months, we will be exploring film, fashion, music, social media, health, beauty, traditional cultures, and hospitality, in an attempt to reveal what makes Lagos such a compelling destination.”

Entry to Flavours of Lagos is free, but social distancing will be observed throughout the venue.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

You’ve Got the Light, Let’s Make it Shine… BellaNaija Presents BN Creatives’ Corner

DonateNG’s Medical Support Campaign is Changing the Lives of Nigerians

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: ASUU/FG Impasse is a Tragedy of Tertiary Tutelage

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (6)
Advertisement
css.php