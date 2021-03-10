Connect with us

Style

You Need to See Eclectic Chique's New Loungewear Collection

Style

MAJOR: Nomzamo Mbatha just released an Exclusive Collection with PUMA

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 65

Style

Check Out The Lookbook for Ric Hassani x Patrickslim’s New Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nomzamo Mbatha, Tacha Akide, Juliette Foxx & More

BN TV Style

Discover the Roots of Modern African Style with Naomi Campbell + an Exclusive Runway Show

Style

Here Are 7 Modest Outfit Ideas To Copy From Hafsah Mohammed This Week

Style

Join this BellaNaija Style Conversation with Toke Makinwa, Achieng Agutu & Chioma Ikokwu!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Blazers this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 135

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 64

Style

You Need to See Eclectic Chique’s New Loungewear Collection

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sustainable fashion accessory and lifestyle brand Eclectic Chique just released their debut loungewear collection tagged Iranti which means ‘Memory’. The brand’s latest offering emphasizes comfort and style.

Made from a variety of conscious artisanal pieces sustainably sourced and produced in Nigeria, the collection was created as a tribute to a dear loved one. Iranti ties in seamlessly with the brand’s ethos of producing items that are a perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage, inspired by a love of the arts.

As drastic changes have occurred in the structure of the fashion and retail industry over the last year due to the pandemic, founder Teni Majekodunmi used this time to focus on what really matters. The idea to produce a collection that combines a number of things that she values dearly came about.

The brand’s versatile loungewear upholds the high standard of production known to Eclectic Chique while looping in fond memories that take her back to precious times with her grandmother. According to the founder:

The Prints were lovingly created and perfected not only to honour my Mamman but to inspire others. We like to think of Iranti as wearable art, with the goal of creating jobs through design.            

The collection offers resort and loungewear, along with accessories such as head scarfs, turbans and headbands. Pieces were created to enable a fluid transition from day to night, casual day time activities to small social gatherings. The vibrant designs were also created with memories in mind, a playful take on Mamman’s famous scotch eggs was made into a pastel palette print. A digitally enhanced monogram of bananas provided depth to the Ogede print.

Take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic prints evocative of childhood and whimsical sentimentality.

See the full collection below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Credit

Brand@eclecticchique

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Avoid Burnout by Leveraging Technology for Productivity

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Anwuli Opene-Awogu: The Many Lessons Business Owners Can Glean from Òlòturé

Firecracker Toyeen: To What Extent Should Parents Influence their Children’s Life Choices?
Advertisement
css.php