You Need to See Eclectic Chique’s New Loungewear Collection

Sustainable fashion accessory and lifestyle brand Eclectic Chique just released their debut loungewear collection tagged Iranti which means ‘Memory’. The brand’s latest offering emphasizes comfort and style.

Made from a variety of conscious artisanal pieces sustainably sourced and produced in Nigeria, the collection was created as a tribute to a dear loved one. Iranti ties in seamlessly with the brand’s ethos of producing items that are a perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage, inspired by a love of the arts.

As drastic changes have occurred in the structure of the fashion and retail industry over the last year due to the pandemic, founder Teni Majekodunmi used this time to focus on what really matters. The idea to produce a collection that combines a number of things that she values dearly came about.

The brand’s versatile loungewear upholds the high standard of production known to Eclectic Chique while looping in fond memories that take her back to precious times with her grandmother. According to the founder:

The Prints were lovingly created and perfected not only to honour my Mamman but to inspire others. We like to think of Iranti as wearable art, with the goal of creating jobs through design.

The collection offers resort and loungewear, along with accessories such as head scarfs, turbans and headbands. Pieces were created to enable a fluid transition from day to night, casual day time activities to small social gatherings. The vibrant designs were also created with memories in mind, a playful take on Mamman’s famous scotch eggs was made into a pastel palette print. A digitally enhanced monogram of bananas provided depth to the Ogede print.

Take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic prints evocative of childhood and whimsical sentimentality.

See the full collection below

Brand: @eclecticchique