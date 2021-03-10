Connect with us

MAJOR: Nomzamo Mbatha just released an Exclusive Collection with PUMA

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 65

Check Out The Lookbook for Ric Hassani x Patrickslim’s New Collection

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nomzamo Mbatha, Tacha Akide, Juliette Foxx & More

Discover the Roots of Modern African Style with Naomi Campbell + an Exclusive Runway Show

Here Are 7 Modest Outfit Ideas To Copy From Hafsah Mohammed This Week

Join this BellaNaija Style Conversation with Toke Makinwa, Achieng Agutu & Chioma Ikokwu!

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Blazers this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 135

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 64

PSA: Dorathy Bachor just Launched a Lingerie Line Curvy #BellaStylistas Will Love

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nomzamo Mbatha has become the first African female celebrity to have an exclusive collection with sportswear giant; PUMA. The actress who is currently the rave of the moment for her lead role in the new Coming 2 America movie, is keeping up the tempo with this new partnership.

PUMA is known for its creative partnerships with pop stars and celebrities including Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. This new collection with Nomzamo is called “Shandu” which loosely translates to “Active’ in Zulu and according to PUMA South Africa, is an ode to family and community.

Nomzamo announced the exciting partnership on her Instagram page saying:

Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be THE FIRST African woman to partner with a GLOBAL brand such as @puma & @pumasouthafrica to RELEASE a first of its kind!

Introducing, THE ‘SHANDU’ COLLECTION
.
@puma @pumasouthafrica @pumawomen THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND BUILDING WITH ME… LET’S GO 🗣🗣💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 #PUMAxNomzamo #SheMovesUs

Watch the BTS video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (@nomzamo_m)

