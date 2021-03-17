Connect with us

Events

EiE Celebrates 11 years of Inspiring Action with the #OnePerson Campaign | Here's how to Participate

Events

Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

Events

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System announces the launch of the New Quick Response Payment Solution

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Promotions

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

BN TV Events Music

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

Career Events

US Consulate celebrates 120 Graduates of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

EiE Celebrates 11 years of Inspiring Action with the #OnePerson Campaign | Here’s how to Participate

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Enough is Enough (EiE) turns 11 years this year and to encourage more citizens to ‘Soro Soke’ and take action, the organization is continuing its #OnePerson Campaign.

In 2010, with technological tools like Facebook, Twitter, Email and BlackBerry Messenger, the collective voice of a coalition of individuals and organisations who said “Enough is Enough!” changed the face of active citizenship in Nigeria.

A year later, their ‘voice’ led to the operations of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, an organization whose impact has gone beyond Nigeria.

From the several historic citizens’ protests over the last decade – the 2010 protests on Nigeria’s missing President, killings in Jos and fuel scarcity, #OccupyNigeria in 2012, #OpenNASS in 2013, #OneVoice in 2017, #NoToSocialMediaBill in 2019 and several others, EiE has demanded accountability from public officials to the citizens they represent.

In 2020, EiE celebrated its 10th anniversary with the theme “Footprints: Past. Present. Future”. It also launched the #OnePerson Campaign to highlight the fact that one person can make a difference. The Campaign was to curate the different actions of #OnePerson across the country and challenge other citizens to occupy their Office of the Citizen and become active citizens.

The #EndSARS protests across the country that followed in October 2020 reinforced why EiE exists as it was fitting that in the 10th year, another youth-led protest shook Nigeria, reverberating around the world.

Once again, EiE invites you to participate by sharing the One Action or One Stand you have taken as #OnePerson towards achieving a more accountable government. You can participate in the challenge by simply:

  • Recording a short video where you talk about how, as ‘One Person’, you’re leaving a lasting Footprint in your community.
  • Upload the video on any of your social platforms with the hashtags #OnePerson, #EiEat11 #EiEFootprints.
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About
Advertisement
css.php