BNRSVP Events this Weekend

I Am Not A Goddess…Unless I Say I Am…

Date: Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Venue: Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre Osborne street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Lagos Theatre Virtual Festival: Reckless Art

Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is one of the largest performing arts festivals in Nigeria and West Africa. It was created to promote the presentation of theatre in unconventional spaces. Through the festival, theatre-makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space. The 8th edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival is happening this weekend, and the theme for the year is ‘RECKLESS ART’.

The festival program includes other activities such as Master Classes, Workshops, Panel conversations, and Instagram Live events. All events will be virtually delivered.

Date: Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Venue: Twitter | Instagram

RSVP: Ariiyatickets

Plates & Pallets Project Season 8

Date: Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Venue: The Missouri Hotel/Traffic Bar, Abuja.

Pasta & Chill

How cool is ‘Pasta & Chill’ this weekend? Super cool right? That’s exactly what we want you to enjoy with BellaNaijaWeddings, your family, friends, and even bae on Friday. All you need is a plate of pasta and connect with everyone as you watch “Who’s The Boss” on Netflix. To be a part of the Twitter Watch Party: – Share moments/snippets/tweets on Twitter using the hashtag #NewlyNearly.

How To Join:

-Hop on to your laptop/TV/phone,

-Go to www.netflix.com on your browser/ Open the App on your phone

-Search for ‘Who’s The Boss’

-Begin to Watch with your plate of pasta at exactly 8 pm.

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Your House

Dance Hall Friday

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 19, Furo Eziroma, Opp Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos, 2nd Gate.

RSVP: 09019381979

The Influence – Leave The Box Magazine 2021

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Venue: Club Indigo, Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

ALS Book Club – A Discussion Of Chinua Achebe’s A Man Of The People

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Salamander Cafe Wuse 2 Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Imposter Syndrome

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Statement Hotels, 1002, 1st Ave Central Business District Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Creative Hustle, going Freelance – Negotiation & Contracting Advice For Freelancers.

Date: Friday, March 19, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: BritishCouncilNigeriaArt

Boat Cruise

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Sweat-it-out

The Sweat-it-out is up for a third edition, and it promises to be another celebration of electronic music. The Lineup includes;

DJ Tomce, Icey, FENN/Reda Doni, Sons of Ubuntu.

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: 26, Moloney Street, Lagos Island.

RSVP: 08052910137 or 08091770306

NOMAD Theatre – She’s Gotta Have It

Nomad Theatre is hosting its first event in collaboration with Miliki, to celebrate Women’s History Month highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. Themed ‘She’s Gotta Have It’, features an immersive outdoor cinematic experience as well as exquisite 3-course meals, curated cocktails and bottomless popcorn, all tailored to the featured film and served to your seat.



Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: MILIKI, 7B Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Polaroid Party

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bombay 2 Beirut Rooftop, 4 Cape Town street, Abuja.

RSVP: 07067767605

Preview Party

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Ediz Wine Bar, 11A Emeyal way GRA Port Harcourt.

RSVP: +2348134371954

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Sound Cafe – ” Perspective” Magic & More

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Shashilga court. Ahmadu Bello Way Abuja.

RSVP: [email protected]

Linkup Saturday

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Zeina Suites, 54 Usuman Street Maitama Abuja.

RSVP:08143509843

RARE Cookout

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Apo, Abuja.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08051128854

The Runway Party

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Beirut Bar & Lounge, 123 Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja

Creative Open House For Writers

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: 45, Evo Road, GRA, Phase 2, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Junk Food Festival Ilorin

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The New Savannah Center, Ajose-Ipa road near Olaolu Hospital Ilorin.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Go Hiking At Ikirike Hills

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 6 AM.

Venue: Amokwe busstop, Agbani road, Enugu.

RSVP: 08127709163 or 0818459219

Art.Grill.Wine

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 9, Bayo Kuku Road, off Alfred Rewane, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE or +2347010238437

The Etuk Philosophy

Attend Etuk Ubong: The Etuk Philosophy – for an evening of Afrobeat, highlife and jazz exploring themes of injustice and spirituality.

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: HERE

The 5th Owerri Make Up Fair

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Venue: Rockview Hotel, opp Government House Imo State.

Let’s Go Kayaking

Escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Discuss & Sing

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Beirut Bar & Lounge, 123 Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja.