Here's a Snippet of #FireOnTheFilm starring Erica, Do2dtun, Pocolee

Supa Komando is the Energy Drink you need to 'Fire On' 💥

Smooth Jameson, good Vibes, and crisp Cuts at Kayzplace Barbers Competition

Digital Payments for SMEs is about to get more seamless as Access Bank launches SwiftPay

'Friends of Prof' announces 'The March 8th Initiative' grant to boost MSMEs

Don't miss any Episode of Hennessy Artistry VS Class as it premieres this March

With #GiveHerBetaHealth GTBank is championing access to Health Care for Women this IWD

LASG unveils joint Venture with CIG Motors to set up a world-class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant & to Kick Start 'LagosRide' Taxi Scheme

Here's how You can attend the 'Glass Ceiling Convention' #GlassCon2021 hosted by Sandra Ezekwesili | March 7th

'Therapy' is Coming to Netflix and You'd Love every bit of it🎉

Star girl Erica, Dotun aka energy gad, Kashope, & Pocolee are setting the internet ablaze with so much fire and energy upon announcing their new collabo, Fire On the film.

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

It’s more than we expected and fans expressed their anticipation

It seems like we are about to go on a power-packed ride.

#FireOnTheFilm

#FireOnTheFilm

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

