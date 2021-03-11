Here’s a Snippet of #FireOnTheFilm starring Erica, Do2dtun, Pocolee

Star girl Erica, Dotun aka energy gad, Kashope, & Pocolee are setting the internet ablaze with so much fire and energy upon announcing their new collabo, Fire On the film.

It’s more than we expected and fans expressed their anticipation

It seems like we are about to go on a power-packed ride.

#FireOnTheFilm

