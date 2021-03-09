Smooth Jameson, good Vibes, and crisp Cuts at Kayzplace Barbers Competition

Premium Irish whiskey, Jameson continues to show its support for barbershops by powering platforms for barbers to connect with other passionate people and express themselves.

On Sunday, February 28th, popular barbing franchise Kayzplace held a barber’s competition in partnership with Jameson and WAHL. The event attracted emerging barbers from across Lagos who gathered to battle for bragging rights, branded barbing kits, and cash prizes.

The energy from the young and vibrant hopefuls was electric. You could almost taste the high expectations in the air as the competitors were briefed by Kay about the format for their impending trials. Two timed rounds with challenges would eliminate most of the field and the top 12 would do battle in a final high-pressure challenge. The winners would be the barbers who amassed the most points from all 4 judges.

The first task posed required the participants to showcase their skills in cutting, trimming, fading, and lining, all in 10 minutes. Each participant got down to business, shearing hair from their models and letting their creativity loose in artistic strokes. We saw shapes from stars to waves, and one intrepid barber graced the back of their model’s head with the Kayzplace logo.

As the competition progressed, Bearded Brothers and other guests enjoyed the smooth Jameson, Sprite & Lime cocktail, played games, and enjoyed the showcase of outstanding talent.

The trio who dazzled their way through the competition with their energy, sheer creativity, and clear passion for the craft was announced to loud cheers and excitement from their friends and onlookers, as they were faced with the realization of a dream come true.

Victoria Sunday did the women proud and beat most of the field to emerge as the bronze winner. The top competitor and first runner-ups were Oluwadamilare Shamsideen and Quadri Ibiyemi respectively, two friends from Ebute Metta. They all took home cash prizes, a clipper, a bottle of Jameson each, a Jameson branded apron & a bag.

The winners received their prizes with smiles, surprise, and gratitude, having competed for 5 challenging hours. Their jubilation increased when Kay disclosed that their reward would include a life-changing opportunity to work for him at the most prominent barber in the country – Kayzplace Barbershop.

Jameson’s commitment to barbershops and support for the bearded community who groom their facial hair at these shops continues to grow, much like a lush beard.

This is evidenced in the yearly #JamesonBeardDay celebration in September and the #JamesonSipandCut partnership in barbershops across the country.

