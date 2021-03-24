The #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering Is Almost Here! Meet Our Brilliant Speakers

Hi Fam!

The NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny & BellaNaija Weddings is right around the corner! We bet you’re just as excited as we are. Now, just in case you’re still wondering what #NewlyNearly is all about, here’s a quick rundown;

NewlyNearly is a month-long multi-platform virtual gathering of NearlyWeds & NewlyWeds. It is specially curated and created for attendees to relax, have fun, bond and learn. We will feature real-life conversations about marriage, love, relocating with your sweetheart, money, and more. It includes the Friday night Pasta & Chill, Clubhouse Conversation and also a virtual gathering of all our attendees for the grand finale.

So, now we’re on the same page, here’s the latest-the grand finale is about to go down! What are we up to? Well, we’re wrapping the #NewlyNearly month up with a Virtual Gathering! It’s going to be all shades of amazing, without a doubt. If you haven’t registered yet, you should totally do that HERE. Before the D-day, we’d love for you to meet our brilliant speakers for the day. We have a line up of speakers that you’d absolutely want to learn from and listen to. So on Sunday, 28th March 2021, these following speakers will be sharing their expert knowledge on various fields and we are so sure it will be an impacting session.

Meet Blessing Adesiyan

Blessing Adesiyan is the Founder of Mother Honestly, a platform that is reimagining how women build better careers and happier homes. Prior to founding MH, she spent 15+ years in Fortune 100 companies such as Microsoft, HP, PepsiCo, DuPont, and BASF where she built operational excellence framework across the United States, Europe, The Middle East, and Asia. Blessing is a trusted expert in work-life solutions for working parents and has helped transform the role of mothers in the workplace and home, engaging over 300,000 ambitious women through the MotherHonestly platform, podcast and conferences.

Her passion to call women to their truest and limitless potential in motherhood, addressing challenges and crafting sustainable solutions, while combining work and life helps women, their family and their employers achieve long-term success. She has been featured on Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Crains Business, Parents, Fortune Magazine and more. Blessing is also an international speaker who has spoken across multiple media/enterprises such as NBC, ABC, Fox, NASA, Fortune, SAP, Favor, and more. Blessing obtained her BSc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida, an MSc. in Energy Management from the NewYork Institute of Technology and an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Meet Tunde Omotoye



Tunde Omotoye is a seasoned passionate professional who is presently a Senior Business Operations Analyst in one of Canada’s Big 5. In his present role, he oversees the human resources aspect of the business management operations team. He regularly shares his professional experience by straddling stories between Nigeria and Canada while using it to inform and educate young professionals. Through doing this, useful practical information on how to prepare for interviews, write resumes, prepare a cover letter and so much more are dispersed. Tunde is presently a WES and IELTS Nigeria Ambassador. Also, in June 2020, he founded HumanSquad (@HumanSquadCA), an Immigration + Personal Branding Toronto-based tech startup helping people navigate their Canada immigration journey & career path.

Tunde is also happily married with a son and lives in Toronto with his family.

Meet Ola & Bisi Soetan



Ola and Bisi Soetan are certified Relationship and Marriage Counsellors and Coaches providing guidance and coaching for successful relationships and marriages. They are the creators of Secret Place Husbands and Secret Place Wife platforms where they provide counsel and relatable practical experiences for couples and couples to be. Their vision is to bring clarity and understanding to the things that puzzle men and women in their relationship with each other. Ola and Bisi are based in Lagos Nigeria with clients both locally and internationally. They work closely with their clients to create unique interactions and processes that can support their journey and produce the much-desired outcome of the healthy, working, successful marriage they desire.

They are very passionate about marriages and believe family is the vehicle for restructuring society and the vehicle for raising stable, emotionally and socially intelligent children.

They both work with individual clients, lead workshops, webinars, online courses and are sought after conference speakers.

Meet Samuel Otigba

Samuel Otigba is a social entrepreneur, a Super connector and relationship broker who nurtures business relationships and continuously leverages on social capital by identifying mutual business beneficial situations to broker high powered one-on-one business introductions. Expertise in interface design, strategic and digital marketing. The Chief Operating Officer at Avantefly, a private air charter company, Senior Partner at a Brand/Digital Marketing Specialist company (Smart Edge), Creative Director at AFA Sports, an athletic and leisurewear company and an advisory board member at the United Nation’s NGO, Youth Charter. Nemakeathon (rebuilding the northeast)Worked Under the office of the Vice President of Nigeria as a Panelist/Facilitator/Mentor by providing specialized business, entrepreneurship, leadership & mentorship assistance to the participants. I also contributed innovative & creative options/ approaches to address needs for community space and educational facilities for IDP/ host communities.

Samuel Otigba (Blvck Apron) obtained his formal training as a chef at O.O Kukoyi British African culinary classes for 6 months. Mentored under the head chef for 2 years as a sous chef in the Afro British catering company “Marvel kitchen”. Also part of the team that helped curate the fine dining experiences where guests experienced up to 8 courses of creative Neo- African cuisines

fusion paired with South African wine. He went on to pioneer a TV show dedicated to everything food & the love of culinary art called Blvck Apron on STV. A digital philanthropist providing Jobs with the Twitter hashtag #Jobs59, Forbes Under 30 Nominee 2018, AMBA golden Award Nominee 2016, Global Youth Forum UAE winner 2015/16, Dragon Den Uni winner 2016, Enterprise student of the year 2015/2016, The Most Powerful Young People in Corporate Nigeria 2020 etc.

Meet Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Oluwatosin Olaseinde is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance, auditing, and taxation. She has worked with several multinationals – Bloomberg TV, CNBC Africa, BAT. She currently runs Money Africa, a personal finance platform that teaches people to build healthy financial habits, cut down on unnecessary expenses and generate multiple income streams.

Meet Bisola Borha

Bisola Borha is a World-class event planner serving 9 years of experience at the TrendyBEEents company where she is the Founder and creative director. She helps the detailed, overwhelmed clients who are struggling with their event planning to organize & create classy unforgettable detailed events that are aligned with them. She is poised and here to guide, teach & serve people to help them create a flawless event experience.

