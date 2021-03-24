You want to create durable Wealth? Register for the Global Wealth Creation Summit by Lifepage Group | March 27th

It is time to join wealth creation and retention expert Oladipupo Clement, leadership expert, best-selling Author, Parable of Dollars and member of the Forbes Coaching Council; Dr. Sam Adeyemi, and one of the World’s leading relationship experts, International Motivational Speaker, and best-selling author, The School of Money; Dr. Olumide Emmanuel at the 2021 edition of the Global Wealth Creation Summit.

They are set to enlighten ecosystem influencers, entrepreneurship community, students across institutions, and industry leaders from across the nation to get innovative approaches to secure their own homes and create durable wealth.

This will be taking place on March 27th, 2021, at 5 pm (WAT).

However, it is no news that the new global normalcy continues to take shape and new standards of making money keep evolving rapidly occasioned by the global pandemic. It is pertinent for Nigerians both home and abroad to begin to devise ways to create and preserve wealth.

The convener – Oladipupo Clement is a global investor, trusted wealth creation, and retention coach spanning over two decades stated that this edition has been put together as part of the company’s long-term vision and commitment.

The event aims to see Nigerians own their homes and create durable wealth. It is a power-packed virtual event designed to explore ideas, opportunities and strategic collaborations that can help bring sustainable and catalyzing financial solutions to Nigerians.

The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2021 is going to bring an immeasurable wealth of knowledge to all globally.

