Fresh from winning the Best Vocal Performance (Female) award at the just concluded 14th Headies, Niniola is back with the official video for her classic R&B track titled “Promise“.

With the full R&B project “6th Heaven” ready to be released, “Promise” is the first single off the Ep where Niniola sings about a love gone sour.

The song was produced by Dj Rombee and the video was directed by Mike Ndika & Ritzy.

Watch the video below: