Connect with us

Beauty Promotions

Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 Cleanser is your easy & convenient Route to Daily Face Care Cleansing

Beauty

Wondering why you need a Skin Care Routine? Here are your Answers

Beauty

Too busy for Face Care you say? Nivea Perfect & Radiant Micellar Water is the easy Way to your Face Cleansing Routine

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Nomzamo Mbatha, Isabelle Ikpeme & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, Tolani Baj, Asiyami Gold & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Cee-C Nwadiora, Nengi Hampson & More

Beauty BN TV

Life Update + Girl Chat - Everything Jackie Aina has been Up To Lately

Beauty Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Beauty Scoop

Jackie Aina Glows as She Features in Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Latest Issue

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Vanessa Gyimah, Asogwa Alex & More

Beauty

Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 Cleanser is your easy & convenient Route to Daily Face Care Cleansing

Published

2 days ago

 on

Micellar cleansing water is all about convenience, even on the go. Whether you want to freshen up while you are out or remove your make-up before the gym, this face care product fits in your handbag for those everyday situations and emergencies. Just apply on a cotton pad, wipe, and you’re good to go!

Why Nivea Micellar Water makes the Perfect Travel Companion

  • No water needed: To use your micellar water, all you need is a cotton pad – no rinsing necessary. This is perfect for long journeys or on airplanes.
  • Three products packed into one: Micellar water provides a 3 in 1 face routine. Instead of having to carry a cleanser, make-up remover, and toner, you can just pack your trusted micellar water.

How to Exfoliate

How do exfoliating scrubs work? Make exfoliating skin a regular part of your skincare routine. Find out the finishing touches on getting the skin you want with our exfoliation guide.

Why Exfoliating Your Skin is Important.

Our skin cells renew themselves regularly: our skin is good as new every 28 days! This is why it’s important to know how to exfoliate. An exfoliating scrub not only removes dead skin cells – but also stimulates circulation to the skin at the same time. It will leave your skin ready to absorb care products and looking radiant.

How to Exfoliate with Exfoliating Scrubs

Exfoliating scrubs are especially great in hot weather. This is when we want to give our skin a fresh start and get rid of the flaky skin caused by the heat.

Use the NIVEA Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 cleanser in these steps: 

  1. Focus on the areas of your skin you want to exfoliate – drier flakier areas may need more attention than others.
  2. Apply the exfoliating scrub in gentle, circular motions for up to a minute. Don’t be too hard on your skin, especially sensitive skin. 
  3. Rinse away with warm water.

Now that you’re done with exfoliating, you definitely shouldn’t be leaving your skin bare. Always remember to apply a moisturizer as exfoliation tends to dry out your skin more.

Important: Don’t overdo it! Every time you exfoliate, a regeneration process is set in motion, and this can cause stress for the skin. Be gentle and learn what your skin needs and wants. You can do this 2-3 times a week

The Best Time of the Day to Exfoliate

TIP: Another tip when it comes to learning how to exfoliate skin – always exfoliate in the evening! This gives the skin enough time to recover, and you’ll start the next day with a radiant complexion. 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php