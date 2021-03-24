Connect with us

Too busy for Face Care you say? Nivea Perfect & Radiant Micellar Water is the easy Way to your Face Cleansing Routine

Wondering why you need a Skin Care Routine? Here are your Answers

Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 Cleanser is your easy & convenient Route to Daily Face Care Cleansing

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Nomzamo Mbatha, Isabelle Ikpeme & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, Tolani Baj, Asiyami Gold & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Cee-C Nwadiora, Nengi Hampson & More

Life Update + Girl Chat - Everything Jackie Aina has been Up To Lately

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Jackie Aina Glows as She Features in Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Latest Issue

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Vanessa Gyimah, Asogwa Alex & More

Published

2 days ago

 on

Everyone wants their skin to look radiant and healthy, but it can be hard to find time for face care routines.

Why is it so important to Clean your Face?

The skin on your face is exposed to pollutants and dirt all day long. In fact, we often unconsciously touch our face and transfer or spread bacteria, whether it is holding our phone up to our ear or rubbing our nose. 
A regular face routine helps to remove grime, germs, sebum, and make-up (residue) to prevent pores from clogging. This helps to keep the skin radiant and naturally beautiful. 

Did you know that it is not only important to remove the dirt and pollution from your face in the evening, but also advisable to gently cleanse in the morning? 

To save some time at night, just store your Nivea Perfect and Radiant Micellar water by your bedside to cleanse quickly before going to sleep.

What makes Micellar Water the Kindest way to Cleanse?

  • Removes make-up thanks to micelles molecules that work by attracting the dirt rather than dissolving the dirt which means there’s less irritation on your skin. 
  • Only one wipe is needed to remove dirt, make-up, and even waterproof mascara. 
  • No rubbing and no rinsing needed
  • Gentle, kind, and caring – even for sensitive skin
  • There’s a specific formula for each skin type
  • Residue-free make-up removal for clean and fresh skin
  • Your 3 in 1 face routine: Cleanses, moisturizes, and tones in one

Micellar Water- the 3 in 1 Face Routine

Regarded as a revolution in skincare, NIVEA Micellar Water allows you to cleanse, tone, and moisturize in one convenient step. The magnet-like technology lets you clean intensively and remove your make-up with a swipe of a cotton pad or wipe. 
Nobody feels good skipping their cleansing routine, but not everyone has the time or energy to spend hours in front of the mirror.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

