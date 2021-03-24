Connect with us

Wondering why you need a Skin Care Routine? Here are your Answers

Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 Cleanser is your easy & convenient Route to Daily Face Care Cleansing

Too busy for Face Care you say? Nivea Perfect & Radiant Micellar Water is the easy Way to your Face Cleansing Routine

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Nomzamo Mbatha, Isabelle Ikpeme & More

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, Tolani Baj, Asiyami Gold & More

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Cee-C Nwadiora, Nengi Hampson & More

Life Update + Girl Chat - Everything Jackie Aina has been Up To Lately

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Jackie Aina Glows as She Features in Cosmopolitan Magazine's Latest Issue

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Vanessa Gyimah, Asogwa Alex & More

Do you have a face care routine? Or, do you just prefer to fall asleep each night and not worry too much about what is on your skin? You may not think too much about your face care routine, but the truth is you should.

Your face is the most visible organ of your body, and it is largely exposed to external elements. Taking care of your skin and developing a face care routine is important because it helps to make the skin on your face look and feel radiant.

A good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. While good quality products can help your skin look better now as well as in the future, poor quality products can be ineffective and even cause harm. 

Good skin care is important for the following reasons:

  • It helps your skin stay in good condition: You’re shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it’s important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition. An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best.
  • Your skin will look more youthful: As you age, your skin’s cells turn-over more slowly, making it look duller and less radiant. Using a quality skincare line can help remove dead skin cells so your body will replace them with newer, more youthful cells.
  • Prevention is easier than correction: Preventing skin problems is easier and less costly than trying to fix them in the future.
  • Your self-confidence will get a boost: When your skin looks better, you’ll feel better about yourself and have more self-confidence.

What are some good face care methods?

  • Cleanser: Wash your face gently with a mild product designed for your face. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that doesn’t have alcohol, and if you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cleanser. Afterward, rinse with water.
  • Toner: Toner is used after washing your face, and it helps to get rid of excess oil and dirt, giving you smooth and radiant skin.
  • Moisturizer: Moisturizers should be used every time you wash your face, even if you have oily skin. If you have this type of skin, choose an oil-free or gel product.
  • Sunscreen: Even if your moisturizer has sunscreen, it can still help to use a separate sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of 15 or 30
  • Exfoliator: Exfoliators are optional and can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. They should only be used a maximum of once or twice a week.
  • Serum: A serum can help address specific issues, such as redness.

Why should you avoid poor-quality face care products?

Poor quality face care products contain unsuitable ingredients which are more likely to cause the following negative effects:

  • Ineffective results      
  • Infections
  • Allergic reactions such as rashes and redness 
  • Worsening problems by clogging pores, causing breakouts, etc.

