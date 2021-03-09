Style
Check Out The Lookbook for Ric Hassani x Patrickslim’s New Collection
Nigerian fashion brand Patrickslim in collaboration with Musical artist Ric Hassani just unveiled their newest collection tagged You and I.
The brand’s latest offering is a celebration of unhindered love and togetherness. According to Ric Hassani:
I want everyone who purchases a piece or more from this collection to experience and relate with these emotions not just through my music but also my fashion.
See the full collection below.
Credits
Brand:@patrickslimofficial
Models: @RicHassani @teminikan__
Makeup: @tcrown_makeover
Photography: @sopephotography
Edited: @oluwatobbie
Set Design: @fabstyle_101
Stylist: @sheezylion @fabstyle_101
