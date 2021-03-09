Check Out The Lookbook for Ric Hassani x Patrickslim’s New Collection

Nigerian fashion brand Patrickslim in collaboration with Musical artist Ric Hassani just unveiled their newest collection tagged You and I.

The brand’s latest offering is a celebration of unhindered love and togetherness. According to Ric Hassani:

I want everyone who purchases a piece or more from this collection to experience and relate with these emotions not just through my music but also my fashion.

See the full collection below.

