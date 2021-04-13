Azuka Ogujiuba is Fifty, Fearless & Fabulous!

Media entrepreneur Azuka Ogujiuba is celebrating the big 5-0 today April 13, 2021. You wear it well, Azuka!

She took to Instagram to share these beautiful photos photographed by TY Bello. Azuka is thankful for her life today, her family and scaling through the pandemic.

Sharing the stunning new photos, she wrote:

I’m arriving the 5th floor fearlessly with so much grace . I am not just excited but grateful to the big lion of my little kingdom🙏🙏 Hmmmmm was l shocked how l found myself on the 5th? Yes but lm l grateful l got there? YES 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

Am l getting bolder and fearless ? YES!!

Am l still trying to know me?? YES!!!

Am l grateful that l was able to scale through the pandemic? YES!!!

Am I thankful for my daughter, family, colleagues and friends ? YES!!!

The pandemic has been a real test to the world . I am grateful to God for a new chapter in my life 🙏🙏🙏

Credit:

Photography: @tybello

Outfit: QueenCess collection by @rubyandpink

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya and @ameriecode

Accessories: @rubyandpink