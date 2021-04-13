Connect with us

Azuka Ogujiuba is Fifty, Fearless & Fabulous!

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards

Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

Nick Cannon Has Not One But Two Boys On The Way

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Romantic Getaway to 'Sin City' Has Us Swooning

Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

#LagosCityMarathon: Istifanus Peter Mahan is the First Nigerian to Finish the 2021 Race!

Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke wins #LagosCityMarathon2021 Female Category

#LagosCityMarathon2021 | ...And the Winner is Emmanuel Naebei

Media entrepreneur Azuka Ogujiuba is celebrating the big 5-0 today April 13, 2021. You wear it well, Azuka!

She took to Instagram to share these beautiful photos photographed by TY Bello. Azuka is thankful for her life today, her family and scaling through the pandemic.

Sharing the stunning new photos, she wrote:

I’m arriving the 5th floor fearlessly with so much grace . I am not just excited but grateful to the big lion of my little kingdom🙏🙏

Hmmmmm was l shocked how l found myself on the 5th? Yes but lm l grateful l got there? YES 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
Am l getting bolder and fearless ? YES!!
Am l still trying to know me?? YES!!!
Am l grateful that l was able to scale through the pandemic? YES!!!
Am I thankful for my daughter, family, colleagues and friends ? YES!!!
The pandemic has been a real test to the world . I am grateful to God for a new chapter in my life 🙏🙏🙏

Credit:
Photography@tybello
Outfit: QueenCess collection by @rubyandpink
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya and @ameriecode
Accessories@rubyandpink

