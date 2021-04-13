Connect with us

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

A Trip gone wrong - Watch Episode 8 of "Ratings"

Don't Miss Episode 4 'Sleep Walker' of "Sugar Chops"

Teaser for "Dwindle" starring Funke Akindele-Bello & Bisola Aiyeola Will Leave You Wanting More

YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for "Sesame Street"

Catch Up on Four New Episodes of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Season 1

Published

14 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian International Film Summit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture & Tourism and EbonyLife Place, organized the Eko Star Film & TV Awards as part of the Eko Tourism, Art & Culture Series 2021, honouring talented female pioneers who call the shots in the growing Nigerian film industry.

The event was held at the Ebony Life Place in Victoria Island, Lagos, and was attended by a host of celebrities. Among the celebrities present at the Eko Star Film & TV Awards include Toyin Abraham, Sharon Ooja, Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Uche Jombo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja to mention a few.

We spotted these stunning celebrities at the event:

Mo Abudu

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Sharon Ooja

Taiwo Ajai Lycett

Nancy Isime

Uche Jombo

Chinneylove Eze

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Joke Silva

Zainab Balogun

Mimi Onalaja

Ini Edo

Shaffy Bello

Toyin Abraham

Watch Omawumi deliver an energetic performance to close the Eko Star Film & TV Awards honouring phenomenal women in Nollywood.

