Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards
The Nigerian International Film Summit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture & Tourism and EbonyLife Place, organized the Eko Star Film & TV Awards as part of the Eko Tourism, Art & Culture Series 2021, honouring talented female pioneers who call the shots in the growing Nigerian film industry.
The event was held at the Ebony Life Place in Victoria Island, Lagos, and was attended by a host of celebrities. Among the celebrities present at the Eko Star Film & TV Awards include Toyin Abraham, Sharon Ooja, Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Uche Jombo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja to mention a few.
We spotted these stunning celebrities at the event:
Mo Abudu
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Sharon Ooja
Taiwo Ajai Lycett
Nancy Isime
Uche Jombo
Chinneylove Eze
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Joke Silva
Zainab Balogun
Mimi Onalaja
Ini Edo
Shaffy Bello
Toyin Abraham
Watch Omawumi deliver an energetic performance to close the Eko Star Film & TV Awards honouring phenomenal women in Nollywood.