Catch the Premiere of Africa Magic’s new Series, Baby Drama, this Wednesday Night

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Lovers of great local entertainment will be treated to the start of a new drama series as well return seasons of their favorite shows this April on Africa Magic.

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium entertainment content, will on Wednesday, April 21st premiere Baby Drama, a drama series that x-rays the lives of five women – Iye, Kese, Amara, Esosa, and Oni – from different walks of life as they deal with the reality of how a baby or lack of one will alter their futures forever.

The 13-episode series which will air at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) stars some of the finest talents in Nollywood such as Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo, and Uru Eke.

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Speaking on the premiere of Baby Drama, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said,

Baby Drama will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships, and their journeys to parenthood. It also explores the myths and cultural nuances associated with pregnancy, assisted reproduction, and how individuals deal with the changes a baby or no baby brings. We’re excited about this new series and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for”.

DStv viewers can watch these exciting series via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

The series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax. DStv Premium customers get Showmax at no extra cost whilst DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, and Yanga customers get it at half the price.

For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv or follow the verified social media pages of DStv, GOtv, and Africa Magic.

