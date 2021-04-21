You can be One of the 30 lucky Winners of the 30k Voucher for your Kids back-to-school Supplies from SKIT Store

The “Back to School” Season is upon us again and it’s time for some ‘out with the old and in with the new’ shopping. Your little ones are very excited to be seeing their friends again real soon and they deserve to look radiant for such a reunion, don’t you think?

Those faded lunch boxes and old school bags just won’t do anymore. Plus, every kid loves getting new stuff.

Shopping for school supplies isn’t the easiest. Financial strain aside, it can be really stressful going from store to store trying to put together the perfect kit for your precious angels.

Back to school shopping can be such a chore but it is a fun all-you-can-buy buffet at a one-stop store, SKIT. Especially now that there is a chance to win a N30,000 voucher for all your kids’ school supplies. Yes, you read that correctly!

SKIT store is definitely spicing up school shopping this season. Imagine having an additional N30,000 to shop for your kids’ school supplies. They’re talking backpacks, lunch boxes, stationery, notebooks, and lots more.

Six lucky winners would be selected every Friday for 5 weeks, starting Friday, April 23, at the stores and online.

To qualify for the voucher draw, visit any of the SKIT stores in Ikeja, Lekki, Ikota, or Wuse II or on the online store to shop for back-to-school items like stationery, bags, books and shoes, and more. The lucky winners each week would be announced on the store’s social media platform.

What are you waiting for? Let’s SKIT It!! Visit and shop today!

Terms and conditions apply.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content