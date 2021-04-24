Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly – Have a Fabulous Weekend with all the Amazing Features This Week
Published41 mins ago
on
Hello, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!
Just like the twinkle of an eye, another Saturday is upon us. We absolutely love how the week goes by so fast to bring our lovely weekend to us! 🤭 Now, this weekend like every other, we’ve got amazing features just for you. There have been so many beautiful moments to relish and gush over. You already know how we do, everything love and mushy gets us super stoked. So, if we’re on the same team, then you should totally head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com
You don’t have to worry if you’ve missed out on anything this week. We’ve always got you covered and that’s why we’re here with a rundown of all the juicy, sweet features you love. Don’t forget to click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!
Start Your Week with Nimisola & Olaoluwa’s Beautiful Traditional Engagement!
Lagos Wasn’t Ready for #TheNJWeddingParty2021 + You Should Read Their Love Story
Nimisola Came Through With 6 Stunning Bridal Looks Back to Back!
They Went From Being on the Same Bridal Party to Becoming Lovers
This Bridal Shoot Should Definitely Be On Your Pinned List!
It’s #MEForever! You Def Want to See Elvina & Mujeed’s Igbo-Yoruba Wedding
Nature Meets Romance With The Rita Vinieris Spring/Summer Collection
This First Look Prank Will Have You Blushing the Entire Day!
We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed