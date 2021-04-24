Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly – Have a Fabulous Weekend with all the Amazing Features This Week

41 mins ago

Hello, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Just like the twinkle of an eye, another  Saturday is upon us. We absolutely love how the week goes by so fast to bring our lovely weekend to us! 🤭 Now, this weekend like every other, we’ve got amazing features just for you. There have been so many beautiful moments to relish and gush over. You already know how we do, everything love and mushy gets us super stoked. So, if we’re on the same team, then you should totally head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com

You don’t have to worry if you’ve missed out on anything this week. We’ve always got you covered and that’s why we’re here with a rundown of all the juicy, sweet features you love. Don’t forget to click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Start Your Week with Nimisola & Olaoluwa’s Beautiful Traditional Engagement!

Lagos Wasn’t Ready for #TheNJWeddingParty2021 + You Should Read Their Love Story

Nimisola Came Through With 6 Stunning Bridal Looks Back to Back!

They Went From Being on the Same Bridal Party to Becoming Lovers

This Bridal Shoot Should Definitely Be On Your Pinned List!

It’s #MEForever! You Def Want to See Elvina & Mujeed’s Igbo-Yoruba Wedding

Nature Meets Romance With The Rita Vinieris Spring/Summer Collection

This First Look Prank Will Have You Blushing the Entire Day!

Get Your Trad Popping With This Bridal Beauty Look!

Jennifer Knew Ebinum was a Keeper on Their Second Week of Speaking!

You’ve Absolutely Got to See Coco Emilia & Francis’ Cameroonian Wedding!

This Bridal Shoot Depicts the Beauty & Richness of African Weddings

