It’s #TheNJWeddingParty! Take a look at Nimisola & Olaoluwa’s Beautiful Wedding

For every single time we witness love, our excitement goes up several notches. Today, Nimi and her boo, Olaoluwa have got our excitement on a whole different level and we’re simply basking in all the euphoria of #TheNJWeddingParty.

The couple who met at a night out decided to take on life together and set sail into forever. After giving us all the feels with their pre-wedding shoot, Nimi and Olaoluwa have us drooling again with their lit wedding party. They first tied the knot in a beautiful Yoruba engagement ceremony and it was all shades of lit! A surprise appearance by sensational gospel singer, Tope Alabi was definitely one of Mimi’s highlight as she could hardly contain her excitement. Then the couple proceeded to seal the deal completely with their white wedding and you know what they say about Lagos parties – it was a complete showdown. Love, laughter, cheer, food and music were in abundance as friends and family gathered to celebrate their love.

#TheNJWedding party was graced by super talented music act, Chike and the evergreen 9ice serenading everyone with fine tunes. The legendary King Sunny Ade was also present! Celebrity DJ, Kaywise was on the ground as well, to get the after-party in a full groove. From their outfits to everything about the wedding, Nimi and her boo definitely know how to make a statement. Nimi shares their love story with us and you definitely want to see it. So, keep scrolling to enjoy. Also, enjoy all the photos from their big day below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Nimi

In 2016, Some days before Christmas, I came to Lagos to chill. My friend Gina, had said she wanted to go visit her brother. I wasn’t in the mood to go out because I had intentions to party at Quilox that evening and I just wanted to get there early before it got filled up.

All the “let’s branch out” that evening wasn’t on my radar but she insisted we visited this person at Bay Lounge and so I tagged along. On getting to Bay Lounge, we coincidentally sat beside one another and he was really trying to talk to me, but I kept forming.

Eventually, we got talking, he asked for my number, I gave him and the conversations began. I went back to Ibadan and just felt what started in Lagos, ended in Lagos. However, Laolu kept trying to keep in touch. I went for NYSC in Kwara, and we talked every other day, getting to know one another until I got redeployed to Lagos. We officially started dating in March 2017 and I mean, look at us now!

Now, we’ve just got to take in all the beauty of this magnificent decor!

Okay, let’s get into the reception proper.

Traditional Engagement

Let’s check out Olaoluwa as he prepares for the D-day…

Something about lovely traditional decor makes us giddy!





Now, the groom pulls up with his squad to get his bride.

Here comes the bride!

Nimisola’s joy is super-contagious!

