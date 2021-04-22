AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 378

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
#AsoEbiBella
Via: @lh_events
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @oni_gele
Fabric @onafabrics
Accessories @tavinbeads
Photography @sabiegal
Outfit : @deolasagoeofficial
Shoes : @aminamuaddi
Gele : @taiwos_touch
Make up : @artistrybylisaa
@mimiorjiekweng
MUA @lashugazbeauty
Photography @wizpromedia
Dress @trishocouture
Gele @chommysglam
Dress: @metomi_
Fab wedding guest @angel_samdave
Dress: @simplyseraa
Makeup: @phabulousmakeupartistry
@stephykhay Dress: @karl_doa
MUA : @jojostouch
Gele : @jojostouch
Double the slay @precy_shakka
Bella: @gum_101
Dress: @mirah.ng
Dress @style_bydems
Photography: @defaj_photography
Bella: @neeetah
Dress: @_estaz
Makeup: @ibiyemiglamour_
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @ariyike_mua
@diiadem Dress – @topefnr
Styled by – @__lola___o
Make up – @tobie_peters
Photography – @boboiso
Hair – @ferdinandshair
@titibellz_mua
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Dress @adopolra_creations
Photographer @ts.imagery_events
@official_mercyeke Styling: @mz_florashaw
Dress: @somobysomo
Mua: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hair stylist: @queens_mane
Photo: @photokulture
Chic @berbiedoll
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @makeupkwin
Hair stylist @ceezysstyling
Accessories/Hair @portablewigsandaccessories
Outfit: @fifi_sugardesign
Makeup: @laviemakeup
Photography @sakshed
Bella: @deezdivine
Outfit by @official_fabuloustinas
@cattysglam_mua in @emaginebybukola
@cindyokafor_ MUA @glambyamah
Hair @ibay_virgin_hair
Outfit @collettecreations
Photography @c3pictures_gallery
@bibiwilde @the_makanaki
Photography @klalaphotography
@essmeralde
Makeup: @lbvmakeovers
@nimmie_
Dress; @styledbylayo
@diane.russet
Mua @karenonyou
Photography @yomi.visuals
Outfit @jaemsignature
#AsoEbiBella @_cutiebee
Gorgeous belle @tracy_loveday
Dress: @odeva_nigeria
Kids!
Photography: @poshbabiesphotography
Dress: @heiresscouture
Family is everything Mum: @dohyinashekun
Photography: @thecannonphotography
Event by @monarchdl
Makeup @dazeita
Dress by @arieandari