AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 378

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella
Via: @lh_events

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @oni_gele
Fabric @onafabrics
Accessories @tavinbeads
Photography @sabiegal

Outfit : @deolasagoeofficial
Shoes : @aminamuaddi
Gele : @taiwos_touch
Make up : @artistrybylisaa

@mimiorjiekweng
MUA @lashugazbeauty
Photography @wizpromedia
Dress @trishocouture
Gele @chommysglam

Dress: @metomi_

Fab wedding guest @angel_samdave
Dress: @simplyseraa
Makeup: @phabulousmakeupartistry

@stephykhay Dress: @karl_doa
MUA : @jojostouch
Gele : @jojostouch

Double the slay @precy_shakka

Bella: @gum_101
Dress: @mirah.ng

Dress @style_bydems

Photography: @defaj_photography

Bella: @neeetah
Dress: @_estaz
Makeup: @ibiyemiglamour_

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @ariyike_mua

@diiadem Dress – @topefnr
Styled by – @__lola___o
Make up – @tobie_peters
Photography – @boboiso
Hair – @ferdinandshair

@titibellz_mua
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Dress @adopolra_creations
Photographer @ts.imagery_events

@official_mercyeke Styling: @mz_florashaw
Dress: @somobysomo
Mua: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hair stylist: @queens_mane
Photo: @photokulture

Chic @berbiedoll
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @makeupkwin
Hair stylist @ceezysstyling
Accessories/Hair @portablewigsandaccessories

Outfit: @fifi_sugardesign
Makeup: @laviemakeup
Photography @sakshed

Bella: @deezdivine
Outfit by @official_fabuloustinas

@cattysglam_mua in @emaginebybukola

@cindyokafor_ MUA @glambyamah
Hair @ibay_virgin_hair
Outfit @collettecreations
Photography @c3pictures_gallery

@bibiwilde @the_makanaki
Photography @klalaphotography

@essmeralde
Makeup: @lbvmakeovers

@nimmie_
Dress; @styledbylayo

@diane.russet
Mua @karenonyou
Photography @yomi.visuals
Outfit @jaemsignature

#AsoEbiBella @_cutiebee

Gorgeous belle @tracy_loveday
Dress: @odeva_nigeria

Kids!

Photography: @poshbabiesphotography

Dress: @heiresscouture

Family is everything Mum: @dohyinashekun

Photography: @thecannonphotography
Event by @monarchdl
Makeup @dazeita
Dress by @arieandari

