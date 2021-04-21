See the Official Poster for the Forthcoming Film “My Village People” starring Bovi, Nkem Owoh & Venita Akpofure

Connect with us

Here’s the brand new poster for the forthcoming movie “My Village People” which will be in cinemas nationwide on June 11.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The movie is executive produced by Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company and Bovi Ugboma who also stars in the lead role.

Other Nollywood stars who feature in the movie include Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure, Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, Oyiborebel and Oyibo Rebel.

“My Village People” is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, written by Bovi Ugboma and produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

See BTS shots below:

