Runtown has dropped a new project titled “Sound God Fest Reloaded” and you should totally check it out.

A follow-up to his 2019 “Soundgod Fest, Vol. 1“, this new project houses 12 tracks featuring Bella Shmurda, Darko Vibes, Made Kuti, Emtee, Minz, Gemini Major and Rowlene.

Listen to the tracks below: