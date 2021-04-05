Connect with us

Music

New Music: Same OG feat. Angeloh – Nothing But The Blood

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Multi-talented Afrobeat and urban Gospel singer Same OG releases a captivating new track tagged “Nothing but The Blood” featuring Angeloh.

 

As an Indie Artist and In her words:

As a lady, hearing and reading about issues especially in form of music from a woman’s perspective, carries a lot of impact and so many ladies and young folks can relate to such piece. I believe that a diverse audience deserves a diverse representation of artists and messages, and since Same OG is all about diversity, professionalism and Inspiration, I long to reach out to the majority through good music and Godly contents.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

