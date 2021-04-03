Swarovski Foundation wants to Help Young Creatives in Sustainable Development with Global Grants & Mentorship Program

Creativity is a tool for evolution, not just of ideas and goods, but also of improvements in thought and behaviour.

The Swarovski Foundation has launched ‘Swarovski Foundation Institute: Creatives for Our Future,’ a new global grant program designed with the United Nations Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative leaders in sustainability across fashion, design, art, architecture, science, technology and engineering.

Swarovski aims to attract a diverse range of applicants from across the globe and bring new voices and perspectives to the creative process.

The program is open to all creatives worldwide aged 18 to 25 from across disciplines including fashion, design, art, architecture and engineering – with no limit to creative medium.

Successful applicants will have a keen interest in, demonstration of, or exemplary potential to use the creative process to accelerate awareness, technologies or solutions for sustainable development.

The 9 selected grantees will receive financial support (15,000 USD) to further their practice and design new pathways for a better world.

Throughout the program, grantees will be provided support to develop the innovations outlined in their applications and drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. The grantees will also be invited to present in September 2021 – around the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

​Application closes by April 9. You can apply HERE.

Meet the Advocates below: