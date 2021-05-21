A-Q Serves Up New Project “Golden” | Listen

Hip Hop artist, A-Q has released his latest project “Golden” and he says it “is dear to me, and I hope it travels far and is deeply felt by everyone who listens to it.”

The 7-track project features Babyboy Paris on the first track “Abraham’s Blessings” and Chike on the third track “Breathe“.

All tracks were produced by BeatsByJayy except”Hard Wired” which was produced by Sossick. The project was mixed and mastered by God’s Engineering.

Listen to the tracks below: