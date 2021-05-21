Connect with us

Music

A-Q Serves Up New Project "Golden" | Listen

Music

New Music: Gabzy - Pull Up

Music

New Music: Davolee - Love

Music

New Music: Ogranya - In My Dreams Last Night

Music

New Music: C Blvck feat. MohBad - Available

Music

New Music: Sean Tizzle - Know Person

Music

New Music: DarkoVibes & Runtown - Understanding Love (Extended)

Music

New Music: Yemi Love - My Heart

Music

New Video: Yung6ix - Happy

Music

New Music + Video: The Compozers feat. Mr Eazi - Problem

Music

A-Q Serves Up New Project “Golden” | Listen

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hip Hop artist, A-Q has released his latest project “Golden” and he says it “is dear to me, and I hope it travels far and is deeply felt by everyone who listens to it.”

The 7-track project features Babyboy Paris on the first track “Abraham’s Blessings” and Chike on the third track “Breathe“.

All tracks were produced by BeatsByJayy except”Hard Wired” which was produced by Sossick. The project was mixed and mastered by God’s Engineering.

Listen to the tracks below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
Advertisement
css.php