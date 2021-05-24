The ‘Hometown Heroes Nigeria’ is here! Catch Omah Lay, Yemi Alade, Fireboy, Tems in the 3-day Virtual Concert on YouTube | May 25th -27th

African music continues to gain global attention at an unprecedented rate with Nigeria being home to some of the most talented and entertaining artistes across various genres.

In light of this, Audiomack has today announced a 3-day virtual concert series – “Hometown Heroes Nigeria”, to celebrate and showcase the best talents across the region.

The concert series which will debut on the official Audiomack YouTube channel on May 25th – 27th will feature exclusive performances from several of Nigeria’s established and most promising artistes, including Omah Lay, Tems, Fireboy, Joeboy, Yemi Alade and more.

Launched in 2019, Hometown Heroes seeks to spotlight up-and-coming and established talent from a myriad of regions across the globe. Inspired by the Hometown Heroes playlist on Audiomack which features over 19 cities across the world, the concert creates a platform to celebrate Nigeria and the sounds that make it special.

Speaking on the concert, Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa said

“Nigeria is one of Audiomack’s largest markets and since inception, the music industry has been extremely supportive. As we cannot understate its immense value to both Audiomack and the global music scene, we are beyond thrilled to roll out this concert series to our Nigerian audience and spotlight the Hometown Heroes who create the sounds that make this region unique. This concert series will also provide an avenue for artistes and fans to connect and like our platform, it will be accessible to all music lovers.”

See the full concert schedule:

Tuesday, May 25th

Omah Lay – 12pm

Tems – 1pm

Crayon – 2pm

Blaqbonez – 3pm

Wednesday, May 26th

Yemi Alade – 12pm

Buju – 1pm

Johnny Drille – 2pm

Patoranking – 3pm

Thursday, May 27th

Fireboy – 1pm

Joeboy – 2pm

Ladipoe – 3pm

Zlatan – 4pm

To enjoy these exclusive performances, visit the official Audiomack YouTube channel and join the conversation online with #HometownHeroesNigeria.

