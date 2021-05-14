Connect with us

Weddings

Welcome to #TheLandofLiz! Enjoy Liz & Landy's Ghanaian Wedding Video

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly - Relish all the Beauty & Fun That Went Down This Week

Weddings

They Met at a JAMB Tutorial! Patience & Tunde's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 381

Weddings

It's #StanningTheFinale! Enjoy all the Beauty of Stephanie & Ogaba's Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With a Rundown of Everything Love & Weddings

Weddings

This Is Us! Freda & Adeniyi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 380

Weddings

Feel All The Love as Melissa and Chudi Seal #HappilyEverOkafor”

Weddings

Love Won! See Esther & Dolapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Proposal Story

Weddings

Welcome to #TheLandofLiz! Enjoy Liz & Landy’s Ghanaian Wedding Video

Published

1 day ago

 on

It is such a beautiful feeling when you find one person to spend the rest of your life with. It’s like finding a rare treasure and as such, deserves all the celebration!

Well today, we’re celebrating Liz and Landy!  The love birds from head over heels in love and decided to take it to the altar. The beautiful Ghanaian couple exchanged their vows at a beautiful white wedding in Baltimore, Maryland. Liz is such a happy bride and her happiness is super contagious. We bet you’d be grinning from ear to ear as you watch her vibe with her girls while she prepped for the big moment. Also, their reaction as they both sent wedding morning gifts to each other is simply priceless.

There are just so many beautiful moments to love from #TheLandOfLiz2021. From mummy’s sweet prayers to the most anticipated vow exchange… Liz was a super stunning bride as she walked down the aisle in her exquisite wedding dress. The reception was also absolutely lit!

You should totally catch all the thrills of #TheLandofLiz2021. Enjoy their beautiful wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @scoboshotit

For more wedding videos, weddings, pre-weddings,

love stories, visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php