Welcome to #TheLandofLiz! Enjoy Liz & Landy’s Ghanaian Wedding Video

It is such a beautiful feeling when you find one person to spend the rest of your life with. It’s like finding a rare treasure and as such, deserves all the celebration!

Well today, we’re celebrating Liz and Landy! The love birds from head over heels in love and decided to take it to the altar. The beautiful Ghanaian couple exchanged their vows at a beautiful white wedding in Baltimore, Maryland. Liz is such a happy bride and her happiness is super contagious. We bet you’d be grinning from ear to ear as you watch her vibe with her girls while she prepped for the big moment. Also, their reaction as they both sent wedding morning gifts to each other is simply priceless.

There are just so many beautiful moments to love from #TheLandOfLiz2021. From mummy’s sweet prayers to the most anticipated vow exchange… Liz was a super stunning bride as she walked down the aisle in her exquisite wedding dress. The reception was also absolutely lit!

You should totally catch all the thrills of #TheLandofLiz2021. Enjoy their beautiful wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @scoboshotit

