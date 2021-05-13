They Met at a JAMB Tutorial! Patience & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

When two hearts are meant to beat as one, nothing can pull them apart, and even when they part, they’ll always find their way back to each other! Don’t ask for our source, we’ve got proof! Patience and Tunde are definitely proof that love wins in the end.

The couple met while they were both preparing for their JAMB examination. They say time and tide happen to all men. Well, this much is true as Patience and Tunde lost touch a couple of times. However, love found a way to make their paths cross. Now, the two are finally one and have chosen to do life together forever.

We, on the other hand, are simply gushing over their pre-wedding photos. Their contagious smiles and chemistry is giving us so much reason to be giddy. You definitely want to read how patience shares their love story and how Tunde popped the big question.

How We Met

By The Bride-to-be, Patience

I met Tunde in 2008 at a summer tutorial we attended together in preparation for the JAMB examination. We tried to keep in touch as much as we could. However, we lost touch with each other after we both gained admission into different universities. Fast forward to a few years later, we met again during NYSC and lost contact somewhere along the line.

Somehow, fate, in ardent partnership with Cupid kept making our paths cross. After NYSC, I was at work one day, when someone talked about Tunde. I asked for his number and we reconnected again. This time, we knew we couldn’t continue losing and reconnecting with each other.

We knew it was time we ensured we had each other permanently. He asked me to be his girlfriend in 2014. Since then it’s been an amazing journey. We’ve had lots of wonderful times and there have also been the not-so-wonderful ones. In all, there’s no one else I’d rather want to spend the rest of my life with, and I wouldn’t trade what Tunde and I share for anything in the world.

Our Proposal Story

By The Groom-to-be, Tunde

I got the ring 3 months before I finally proposed to Patience. I wouldn’t say I was nervous about asking her to spend the rest of her life with me, but I wanted everything to go well. With the help of her cousin and other people, I wanted to surprise her with the proposal; but then, I thought better of it and decided to make it about Patience and me alone.

So, we went out for dinner one Sunday, midway into dinner, she excused herself to use the restroom and that was my cue to plant the ring in the rose I got her but was yet to give to her. She got back from the restroom and we gisted for a bit before I presented the rose to her with the ring visibly planted in the middle of it. She was shocked when she collected the rose and saw the ring. I got down on my knee and asked her to marry me. That was it. No funfair, no paparazzi. It was just myself, the love of my life, and our future in front of us.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @paetsy

Groom-to-be: @t_keji

Bridal Styling: @style_by_ruvero

Planner: @elithan_events

Black Dress: @mira_bukar

White Outfit: @tochini___

Makeup: @anu.judith

Hairstylist: @Hairplay24

Photography: @foxsphotos