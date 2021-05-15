BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly – Relish all the Beauty & Fun That Went Down This Week

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Hi there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Another weekend, another fresh batch of couples starting a new phase of their lives. You already know that when it comes to our world, Saturdays are for weddings! We can’t help our excitement when we see love thriving. So, from weddings to pre-wedding shoots, love stories, bridal inspo, and everything in between, we most certainly have them all covered. If you’re a romantic like us, then you should absolutely head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

This week came with a lot of fun and beauty and like every other week, we’re here to revel and relish every bit of these beautiful moments, memories, and heartwarming features. Click on each title link to get more on each sorry.

Start Your Week with The #HeartsABlaze White Wedding in Port-Harcourt

Chidinma & Nonso’s Igbo Traditional Wedding Was a Rich Display of Love & Culture

20 Years after Their Roora & 3 Daughters In Between, Bibi & Muchi Take it to The Altar in Australia!

Let Us Take You to #TheLandOfLiz2021 With Liz & Landy’s Wedding Video

When Your Mutual Friend Links You Up & Now It’s The #ARLoveAffair21

It’s a Holiday Love Story! Tolu & Seun Met at an Eid Kabir Party

Some Flowers, Some Love & Some Music! You Have to See Tolu & Femi’s Rooftop Proposal

I Was Lucky to Find Her! See How Tochukwu Knew Chidinma Was the One

Dear Northern Brides-to-be, You Should Pin This Beauty Look!

Be a Dashing Igbo Bride With This Trad Beauty Look

Yellow & Red is Definitely a Striking Colour Combination to Rock on Your Trad

Stun Like a Queen on Your Nikkai Ceremony With This Alluring Beauty Look

Every Piece in The Adunni Collection by New Magnetic Elegance will Inspire Your Bridal Style

You’ll Enjoy Seeing This Parents of the Bride Digging It on the Dance Floor

For more weddings, love stories, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

