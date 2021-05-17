Connect with us

All the Thrills of the #HeartsaBlaze Wedding Will Absolutely Brighten Your Day!

All the Thrills of the #HeartsaBlaze Wedding Will Absolutely Brighten Your Day!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today, we’re all about the #HeartsaBlaze couple – Chidinma and Nonso! Nonso graduated from ticking all of Chidinma’s boxes to stealing her heart and now their wedding has us all giddy.

The love birds met through a mutual friend who hooked them up after Chidinma had caught Nonso’s eye at the said friend’s wedding. If you’re not familiar with the #HeartsaBlaze couple, you should totally catch up with their love story and pre-wedding shoot here. Chidinma and Nonso got hitched in an Igbo traditional wedding after which they took it to the altar. With family, friends and well-wishers there to celebrate this precious milestone with them, their wedding was all shades of beautiful from the traditional wedding to the vow ceremony and down to the reception.

We can’t get over all the thrill of the #HeartsaBlaze traditional wedding and we’re certain it’ll brighten your day just as much as ours. Enjoy all the photos from Chidinma and Nonso’s wedding below:

Let us also enjoy all the lovely photos from their traditional wedding below:

Now the ceremony begins!

For her wine-carrying ceremony, Chidinma came through in an intricately designed George outfit.

 

For more weddings, love stories, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

White Wedding

Planner: @3003events
Makeup: @iheomabeauty
Hair: @divasbypere
Wedding dress: @oobiuku
Groom’s suit: @rhobesofficial
Robe: @kennyabim
Bouquet: @all_bellaz
Photography: @weddingsbyyjpictures
Videography: @uboxpictures 

 

Traditional Wedding

Planner: @3003events
Makeup: @iheomabeauty
Outfit: @oobiuku
Beads: @tanabeads
Gele: @jofigele
MC: @mc_nomicable
DJ: @djay_juicy
Decor: @doxafredrick_event
Photography: @weddingsbyyjpictures
Videography: @uboxpictures 

 

