All the Thrills of the #HeartsaBlaze Wedding Will Absolutely Brighten Your Day!

Today, we’re all about the #HeartsaBlaze couple – Chidinma and Nonso! Nonso graduated from ticking all of Chidinma’s boxes to stealing her heart and now their wedding has us all giddy.

The love birds met through a mutual friend who hooked them up after Chidinma had caught Nonso’s eye at the said friend’s wedding. If you’re not familiar with the #HeartsaBlaze couple, you should totally catch up with their love story and pre-wedding shoot here. Chidinma and Nonso got hitched in an Igbo traditional wedding after which they took it to the altar. With family, friends and well-wishers there to celebrate this precious milestone with them, their wedding was all shades of beautiful from the traditional wedding to the vow ceremony and down to the reception.

We can’t get over all the thrill of the #HeartsaBlaze traditional wedding and we’re certain it’ll brighten your day just as much as ours. Enjoy all the photos from Chidinma and Nonso’s wedding below:

Now the ceremony begins!

For her wine-carrying ceremony, Chidinma came through in an intricately designed George outfit.

