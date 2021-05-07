Connect with us

MisterKay & Victor Collins serve up New EP “Lust & Emotions” | Listen

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Following the release of their first collaboration “F**king Tired” (an ode to the victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting during the #EndSARS campaign), MisterKay and Victor Collins reunite to tackle the diverse subject of “Lust & Emotions” with their new extended play.

The thoughtfully crafted 5-track project houses their recently released single “10pm in Lekki“, “Belly Dancer“, and “LTF” where they paint a picture of lovers chasing the excitement of a passionate lust interest with overlaying sexual intentions.

While the soul-felt lyrics from “Desire” and “Wishlist” reveal the bliss and joy felt from true emotions and its entirety, as portrayed by the artists.

Icontrola and Timi Frost take credit for production, with mixing and mastering done by Mr. Cizzle, Deejay Bee and Victor Collins.

Listen to the EP below:

