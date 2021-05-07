Music New Music: DJ Sean K & Oxlade – Ifeoma Published 2 hours ago on May 7, 2021 By BellaNaija.com DJ Sean K collaborates with Oxlade on this new single tagged “Ifeoma“. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:DJ Seanifeomanew musicOxlade Up Next New Music: Walshy Fire, Terri & Cloud Beats – Right Here Don't Miss MisterKay & Victor Collins serve up New EP “Lust & Emotions” | Listen BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Walshy Fire, Terri & Cloud Beats – Right Here New Music: DJ Buka feat. Spotless – Poppin New Music: Ladipoe feat. Buju – Feeling