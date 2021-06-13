Betty Irabor partners with UT Finance for “Your Wellbeing & Your Finance” – Register Now

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on


Are you being intentional about your WELLBEING? How are you managing your FINANCE? Financial pressure affects our wellbeing especially if we don’t find a balance on how to manage both.

More than ever, we need to have this conversation on your wellbeing & your finances.

You don’t want to miss out on this explosive session and guess what, you don’t have to because it is ABSOLUTELY FREE.

However, registration is compulsory.

This event is hosted by UT Financial Services Nigeria in partnership with Betty Irabor.

Date: Wednesday 16th June,2021
Time: 4pm
Venue: Zoom

Click on link to register – https://tinyurl.com/utfinance

________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

