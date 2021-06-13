Shhh Here’s a Secret to Healthier Hair – Try Deep Conditioning with Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol

Dark and Lovely has always focused on providing quality hair products for the Nigeria Market. The haircare brand has launched a new product called Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep Conditioning Treatment.

Here are 7 reasons why Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep Conditioning Treatment will get your hair – healthier.

It’s Deeply Penetrating

Unlike finishing rinses or cream rinse conditioners that are rinsed out after they are worked through the hair for detangling, Deep conditioning treatments like Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol are more deeply penetrating formulas that are left on the hair for just five minutes (sometimes being capped and placed under the heat of a dryer to speed penetration).

It works quickly

With Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol, damaged hair gets fixed in five minutes and becomes two times less susceptible to breakage in just one usage.

It’s designed for African hair

Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Intensive Treatment is specially designed by experts in African hair to deliver intensive protein treatment and intensive conditioning treatment for your hair. The product is specially formulated with cholesterol and castor oil to nourish and repair damaged and dry hair.

The ingredients are just what your hair needs

Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep Conditioning formulas include ingredients to restore proteins and moisture to the hair. The protein level of this product is designed to gently swell the hair, allowing it to pass through the cuticle of the hair shaft and replenish the proteins in the cortex.

It treats specific hair issues including dryness and brittleness

This deep conditioning treatment is especially good for chronically dry hair because of the full penetration of the moisture and protein agents in the product, as well as ingredients to smooth the cuticle and seal in the moisture that has been added. It also restores the strength and elasticity of the hair. It treats specific hair issues; if you have severely dry hair, this deep conditioner can restore softness and moisture.

Also, if your problem is brittle, weak hair, Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep Conditioning Treatment with a high-protein repair will strengthen and revitalize the damaged hair.

The product contains a special blend of oils

The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep Conditioning Treatment includes a special blend of oils.

Here are the benefits of these oils;

Castor Oil

Strengthening strands of hair

Promoting hair growth

Nourishing dry scalp

Ability to create a healthier environment on the scalp that makes way for better hair growth

Cholesterol Oil

Repairs the hair

Rehydrates the hair

Softens hair

Helps define curl

Gives the hair shine

Great for over-processed hair

It has been endorsed by haircare professionals in Nigeria

The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep conditioning treatment has been endorsed by the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Association of Barbers, Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (ABHCON), Apapa Hairdressers Association (AHA), among others.

