12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

Serving or Just Finished NYSC? Apply for Junior Achievement Nigeria's ViMP

Peace Hyde is Producing Netflix's First African Reality TV Series - Young, Famous & African - Starring Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

#BNShareYourHustle: Wunmmies Couture is Your Go-To Fashion Brand for Unique, Affordable & Versatile Outfits

You Can Help Achieve Education Equity by Applying for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship | Deadline June 19th

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

They Said I Couldn’t - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College – Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

1 hour ago

After years of churning out excellent, well-grounded pupils, renowned primary school in Lagos, The Kids’ Court School, extends its tradition of excellence to secondary education by launching The Court Hill College. The launch is in time for the 2021- 2022 academic session.

Dr Abimbola Ogundere, founder and CEO, Kid’s Court School is optimistic that the school’s unique combination of a strong academic focus, a rich, robust, rigorous and relevant curriculum and a diverse and enriching co-curricular program will produce outstanding young individuals armed with skill, resilience and initiative to meaningfully contribute to, and flourish in a rapidly changing world. This, Dr. Ogundere maintained, is in furtherance of their academic strides in the last 12 years with the Kid’s Court School.

Located in a serene area in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, The Court Hill College is equipped with the following resources;

  • a well-resourced library,
  • fully fitted computing rooms,
  • laboratories,
  • art, design and music studios,
  • multipurpose sports court,
  • swimming pool,
  • outdoor cafe,
  • rooftop and other relaxation areas as well as ideation, collaboration and creativity spaces.

With a collection of highly qualified and globally certified academic faculty committed to supporting not only all-round personal development of each student but also the discovery and mastery of innate talents relevant in today’s economy, the Court Hill College is positioned as an international high school operating with the highest global standards, in a conducive and engaging environment that lends itself to the acquisition of knowledge and skills.

The College is eager to welcome parents, wards and students seeking a wholistic secondary school experience and offers International GCSEs, WAEC, NECO, BECE, Cambridge Checkpoint Examinations.

Enrolment is currently ongoing.

Entrance Examination Dates
Entrance exams will hold on the 10th and 31st of July 2021

School Address
1 Aderoju Adewuyi Street,
Off Alfred Olaiya Street,
Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos,
Nigeria
For more information, please call 08182005332 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow on Instagramhttps://instagram.com/thecourthillcollege

Sponsored Content

css.php