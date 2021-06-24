Upgrade! TECNO’s new flagship sub-brand is PHANTOM

TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in global emerging markets, is said to re-define PHANTOM as its flagship sub-brand, aiming to tackle the premium smartphone market amid an ambitious global expansion plan.

The smartphone industry never lacks of changes and competition. As Tecno is gaining more and more reputation and attention in global markets, its relaunch of Phantom brand, not only marks a jump forward of the brand to rival at the higher-end market section, but also a significant change to the competitive landscape in global emerging markets.

According to an industry observer, with the economy recovering from the pandemic globally, TECNO captured the changes in market demand and heard the want of high-end consumers to try new brands that bring bolder and better innovations that can inspire confident and bright minds of better future. The relaunch of PHANTOM comes just in time. It marks TECNO’s determination as well as a solid step towards a global outreach to high-end consumers.

Bearing in mind TECNO’s rich experience navigating emerging markets globally, the PHANTOM brand is bound to reshape the competitive landscape and ecology of the mid and high-end segment of the smartphone industry by bringing industry’s most-advanced technologies with fantastic innovative features.

As a new brand as well as a flagship to compete over other brands, the design and function of PHANTOM is expected to echo a premium level of care and respect which are far beyond expectations. Having features that accommodate the general needs and many of the overlooked aspects of daily life, with the added luxury of elegance in design, expectation is that the device will generate great interest and intrigue from high-end consumers.

According to a credible source, the new device PHANTOM X is to be equipped with many industry firsts in target market segment, such as a 3D borderless screen, a special design of angle arc to present users with the best comfortable grip in hands, and an industry first curved glass surface etched texture, and more. While there will be improvements to the traditional advantages of a high-end smartphone brand, such as charging time, battery life and storage, the upcoming PHANTOM X will also feature the industry’s leading super large smartphone sensor.

In addition, PHANTOM as a new sub-brand, will also offer direct online purchasing service to consumers through its website, starting from Nigeria and Kenya markets.

The official website of PHANTOM (www.mobile-phantom.com) has been launched, and is already open for Pre-orders of the Phantom X. Here you will have access to browse PHANTOM products, as well as various options to exclusive VIP services including PHANTOM Club activities that customers and members are entitled to after purchase. With a convenient purchasing process, efficient logistics and distribution, exceptional after-sales service and customer-first focus in mind, PHANTOM aims to ensure consumers experience a first-class shopping experience.

