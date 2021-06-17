Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Multiple Award winning star and OBO crooner, Davido will this weekend storm Abuja top elite nightclub and restaurant, Hustle and Bustle at 80 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.

The event holding on Sunday, June 20, 2021 will pull other artistes to entertain patrons.

For table reservations, call 07000HUSTLE/ 07000487853 or 07000BUSTLE/07000287853.

Venue: Hustle and Bustle
Address: 80 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja
____________________________________________________________
