BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Old Skool Thursdays: Fun with Blasts from the Past

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793.

Caribbean Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Club Carribean, 142 Ademola Adetokuno Crescent Wuse II, Abuja.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Keje Grill, Inside City Park Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Latin Heat

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru.

RSVP: +2347015688888 or +2348092561832

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Open Mic Thursday

Do you enjoy singing? Have you ever tried performing publicly? Yes?? No?? Come awake the sleeping star in you tonight at Tiki Cultures Open Mic Night. One mic featuring lots of talents, comedians, spoken words or any form of performance artist.

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 0903002314 or [email protected]

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Zee Groove

Start your weekend groove with Zee Groove band.

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Jam Sessions with Crus Fusions

Sometimes it only takes one good song to bring back thousands of good ol’ memories. Enjoy a fun-filled night at The Clubhouse with Crus Fusions.

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road Life Camp, Abuja, FCT.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 08111707070

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Games Night

How about some friendly competition at our games night, board games, drinking games etc.

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

La Campagne Tropicana Shutdown

It’s time for some beach fun! Enjoy the beauty and serenity of La Campagne Tropicana this Saturday. It’s going to be so much and you definitely do not want to miss it.

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana, Ikegun Off, Lekki – Epe Expy, Area, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Games Night

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Centre, 11 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: 08188844991 or 012298844

“Spoken Word” Lagos III

Back Bigger, Back Better. It’s Spoken Word Lagos III, themed, ‘THERE WAS A COUNTRY!’ This edition centres around Nigeria and creates a platform to vent, to discuss issues that affect us daily and review it through the lens that art, music and poetry presents. Also featuring open mic performance from the audience. Over 200 people have witnessed the magical moments that SWL brings. It’s your turn, get your tickets now.

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Davido live at Hustle and Bustle

Multiple award-winning star and OBO crooner, Davido will this weekend storm Abuja top elite nightclub and restaurant, Hustle and Bustle.

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Venue: Hustle and Bustle, 80 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 07000487853 or 07000287853.

LiVE! With Femi Leye

We will be LiVE! With Femi Leye as we celebrate Father’s Day.

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Sip & Paint

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Centre, 11 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: 08188844991 or 012298844

Make Music Lagos

The Make Music Lagos has announced the event line-up for Make Music Lagos 2021. This June, get ready for an amazing week of back a back dose of music from performances, to music education, to instrument teaching and so much more.

Date: Monday, June 21 – Sunday, June 27, 2021.

RSVP: HERE