Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa’s Cover
Social media sensation Elsa Majimbo is the latest cover star for GQ South Africa‘s tech issue.
The publication writes: Presenting the tech issue, starring @majimb.o. Inside, GQ chats to Africa’s newest global star about couture collabs and building her brand.
The Kenyan internet comedienne looks her best yet, in the photos following the cover feature, first rocking a custom IMPRINT ZA turtle neck dress with exaggerated sleeves featuring a faux-locs updo complemented by a neon graphic eyeliner in two different shades. Next, she dons a Versace Barocco-print bathrobe, and for her final look, Elsa stuns in IMPRINT ZA’s zebra print number with black ankle boots.
Credits
Editor-in-Chief: @molifekumona
Photography: @everydaypeoplestories
Creative Direction: @bassonjason & @francois._ferreira
Outfit: @imprint_za
Hair: @beezybraidsza_
Makeup: @unswayedbeauty
Fashion Assistant: @hlonixmbhele
Interview: @walter.hayward