Connect with us

Style

Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa's Cover

Style

Ashwaaq Fidar Is Actually A Gold Mine Of Modest Outfit Ideas

Style

Chibuogu Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Events Promotions Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 151

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 80

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Julitha Kabete, Dorathy Bachor & More

Style

This fashion Influencer Has On-Point Ensembles to Inspire the Everyday #BellaStylista

Style

Bloom By Edzi's New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Style

You Need to See P-Clothing’s Latest Traditional Menswear Collection

Style

Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa’s Cover

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Social media sensation Elsa Majimbo is the latest cover star for GQ South Africa‘s tech issue.

The publication writes: Presenting the tech issue, starring @majimb.o. Inside, GQ chats to Africa’s newest global star about couture collabs and building her brand.

The Kenyan internet comedienne looks her best yet, in the photos following the cover feature, first rocking a custom IMPRINT ZA turtle neck dress with exaggerated sleeves featuring a faux-locs updo complemented by a neon graphic eyeliner in two different shades. Next, she dons a Versace Barocco-print bathrobe, and for her final look, Elsa stuns in IMPRINT ZA’s zebra print number with black ankle boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsa Majimbo (@majimb.o)

Credits

Editor-in-Chief@molifekumona
Photography@everydaypeoplestories
Creative Direction@bassonjason & @francois._ferreira
Outfit@imprint_za
Hair@beezybraidsza_
Makeup@unswayedbeauty
Fashion Assistant: @hlonixmbhele
Interview@walter.hayward

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php