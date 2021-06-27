Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa’s Cover

Social media sensation Elsa Majimbo is the latest cover star for GQ South Africa‘s tech issue.

The publication writes: Presenting the tech issue, starring @majimb.o. Inside, GQ chats to Africa’s newest global star about couture collabs and building her brand.

The Kenyan internet comedienne looks her best yet, in the photos following the cover feature, first rocking a custom IMPRINT ZA turtle neck dress with exaggerated sleeves featuring a faux-locs updo complemented by a neon graphic eyeliner in two different shades. Next, she dons a Versace Barocco-print bathrobe, and for her final look, Elsa stuns in IMPRINT ZA’s zebra print number with black ankle boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Majimbo (@majimb.o)

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @molifekumona

Photography: @everydaypeoplestories

Creative Direction: @bassonjason & @francois._ferreira

Outfit: @imprint_za

Hair: @beezybraidsza_

Makeup: @unswayedbeauty

Fashion Assistant: @hlonixmbhele

Interview: @walter.hayward

