Ashwaaq Fidar Is Actually A Gold Mine Of Modest Outfit Ideas

In the past, Muslim fashion and hijab styles were majorly characterized by plain silhouettes and loose clothes. Recently, a growing number of bloggers, influencers, and designers continue to prove that conservative wardrobes can be incredibly chic.

Cue in Somalian beauty and fashion influencer Ashwaaq Fidar, who has a plethora of curated outfits on her IG page that are cute, fashionable, vibrant, and complement the everyday style of a modest woman. Ashwaaq also has a knack for matching her hijab headwraps with super chic ensembles.

Today, we’ve lined up 1o absolutely gorgeous hijab looks courtesy, Ashwaaq Fidar- You’re welcome.