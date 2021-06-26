Connect with us

Style

Ashwaaq Fidar Is Actually A Gold Mine Of Modest Outfit Ideas

Style

Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa's Cover

Style

Chibuogu Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Events Promotions Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 151

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 80

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Julitha Kabete, Dorathy Bachor & More

Style

This fashion Influencer Has On-Point Ensembles to Inspire the Everyday #BellaStylista

Style

Bloom By Edzi's New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Style

You Need to See P-Clothing’s Latest Traditional Menswear Collection

Style

Ashwaaq Fidar Is Actually A Gold Mine Of Modest Outfit Ideas

Published

23 hours ago

 on

In the past, Muslim fashion and hijab styles were majorly characterized by plain silhouettes and loose clothes. Recently, a growing number of bloggers, influencers, and designers continue to prove that conservative wardrobes can be incredibly chic.

Cue in Somalian beauty and fashion influencer Ashwaaq Fidar, who has a plethora of curated outfits on her IG page that are cute, fashionable, vibrant, and complement the everyday style of a modest woman. Ashwaaq also has a knack for matching her hijab headwraps with super chic ensembles.

Today, we’ve lined up 1o absolutely gorgeous hijab looks courtesy, Ashwaaq Fidar- You’re welcome.

@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar
@ashwaaqfidar

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php