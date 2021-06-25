Connect with us

Chibuogu Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Style expert and content creator Chibuogu, popularly known as Supplechic is one curvy #BellaStylista we can’t get enough of. When it comes to styling, she knows what highlights her curves and how best to emphasize them rather than hide them.

Today, this fashionista is our pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. Although it can be difficult for curvy girls to find the right look that fit their aesthetics, Chibuogu has cracked the code with her sartorial choices. She’s not afraid to rock bold colours or speak her mind about body positivity.

Keep scrolling to see some of Chibuogu’s stylish looks.

@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic
@supplechic

