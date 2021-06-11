Future Face Africa Launches with its Latest Project for Emerging Female Models in Nigeria

At the official launch, which took place recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Future Face Africa presented its latest project, which would be Africa’s largest model search.

African models and African fashion have seen rapid growth in popularity and acceptance throughout the world over the last decade. However, there is still a lot of untapped potentials to be explored. Future Face Africa has arrived. This massive new talent hunt will be the largest scouting competition ever held in Africa.

Future Face will focus on emerging, female talent, attracting thousands of applicants from throughout Africa to compete in this incredible competition. Selected models will compete for a chance to win a 2-year international modelling contract with a Top International Modeling agency, as well as a $10,000 cash reward, providing aspirants with not just a start in modelling but also a career on the global stage.

Elizabeth Isiorho, a pioneer in the African modelling industry and the founder of Africa’s largest modelling agency, Beth Model Management Africa, which represents over 200 models, with more than 50 of them placed with top international agencies from around the world, is spearheading the Future Face Africa project.

