This Quesadilla Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Super Yummy & Easy to Make

Will Wonder Ever Get this Big Break She's Craving? Catch Episode 5 of Red TV’s "Public Figure"

Abimbola Craig has Some Things to Say about Renting Apartments & Living Alone as a Single Woman in Lagos

Your First Look at Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

Samuel Adeoye's Tale of 'Two Love Lost Friends', "Behind The Scene" is Inspired by True Events

Taaooma's New Comedy Skit will Crack You Up

They Said I Couldn’t - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Inkblot Productions reveals Deleted Scenes from "Who's The Boss" featuring Ini Dima-Okojie & Blossom Chukwujekwu

Learn how to Positively Impact Earning Capacity from Fadé Ogunro in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Peppa Pig Party + Swimming Lessons - Sisi Yemmie & the Kids had So Much Fun

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this vlog, Ify of Ify’s kitchen will be taking you through the process of making her favourite breakfast quesadilla.

This recipe is filled with chicken, vegetables, cheese and very spicy just how my family enjoys their breakfast quesadilla. I may be calling it a breakfast quesadilla but honestly, we eat it at any time of the day…breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner.

She says this quesadilla recipe is a one-pan dish that’s super yummy and easy to make. “This is going to become your No. 1 go to quesadilla recipe in no time.”

Quesadilla Recipe

3 Tortilla wraps
3 bell peppers (red, yellow and green)
2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
1 Onion
2 Chicken breasts
½ tsp Black pepper
Seasoning cubes (to taste)
Salt (to taste)
1 teaspoon paprika
3 tablespoons cooking oil
1/2 cup spring onions
1-2 scotch bonnet peppers
½ teaspoon ginger- garlic paste
1 teaspoon onion powder

Watch the video below:

