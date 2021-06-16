This Quesadilla Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen is Super Yummy & Easy to Make

In this vlog, Ify of Ify’s kitchen will be taking you through the process of making her favourite breakfast quesadilla.

This recipe is filled with chicken, vegetables, cheese and very spicy just how my family enjoys their breakfast quesadilla. I may be calling it a breakfast quesadilla but honestly, we eat it at any time of the day…breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner.

She says this quesadilla recipe is a one-pan dish that’s super yummy and easy to make. “This is going to become your No. 1 go to quesadilla recipe in no time.”

Quesadilla Recipe

3 Tortilla wraps

3 bell peppers (red, yellow and green)

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 Onion

2 Chicken breasts

½ tsp Black pepper

Seasoning cubes (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

1 teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons cooking oil

1/2 cup spring onions

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers

½ teaspoon ginger- garlic paste

1 teaspoon onion powder

