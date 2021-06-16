Inkblot Productions reveals Deleted Scenes from “Who’s The Boss” featuring Ini Dima-Okojie & Blossom Chukwujekwu

This video from Inkblot Productions shows more lovely scenes with the characters Jumoke and Lekan that ended up not making their 2020 film “Who’s The Boss“, written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo.

This witty workplace drama, “Who’s The Boss” follows Liah (Sharon Ooja) an overworked AD Agency Junior Executive whose work life is a living hell, thanks to her demanding boss Hauwa (Funke Akindele-Bello).

To find sanity, Liah devises outlandish schemes with her best friend (Ini Dima-Okojie), including inventing another boss – Lekan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and of course things go from bad to hilarious and crazy!

See the scenes below: