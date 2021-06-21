Connect with us

Music

New EP: Laabi - Lost But Found

Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey - Kabiyesi

Inspired Music Scoop

Titilope Sonuga is Edmonton's Ninth Poet Laureate 👏🏾👏🏾

Music

Watch YCee's "New Riddim" Music Video starring Shalewa Ashafa

Music

New Music: DolapoTheVibe - Work

Music

New Video: The Wisemen Crew - To The Moon

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Mzansi Youth Choir - Rain

Events Music Promotions

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards + Queen Latifah to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 4 Pulled Out all the Stops for these Beautiful Performances

Music

New EP: Laabi – Lost But Found

Published

2 days ago

 on

Noisy Neighbour Entertainment artist Laabi has released his extended play “Lost But Found” which houses 5 solid tracks and features talented artists Tranquill and NOM.

Starting the project with “State Of Mind” featuring Tranquill, Laabi sings about not wasting time. Moving on to “Over It“, he switches up and states that he is over every bad vibe with rhythmic trap flow.

He serves a fusion of Afrobeat and trap on the third track titled “Bon Appetite” featuring NOM, and then “I Don’t Mind“. Laabi closes the body of work with the fifth song “Control“.

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

2 Comments

  1. Toks

    June 21, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Love it. Exquisite

    Reply

  2. Opeyemi

    June 22, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Dope music 🔥🔥 favorite song on the track is over IT.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php