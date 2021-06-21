Connect with us

New Video: The Wisemen Crew - To The Moon

New Video: The Wisemen Crew – To The Moon

Published

2 days ago

Dynamic musical group The Wisemen Crew release the visuals to their single “To The Moon

The Wisemen Crew are a trio of firecrackers challenging norms by way of their structure and draw inspirations from their everyday lifestyle. The single was taken off their recently released album “Spin Town“.

How far would you go for love? A thousand miles, Halfway around the world, or all the way to the moon? Please enjoy our little story about love to the moon and back!

Watch the video below:

