You Can Help Achieve Education Equity by Applying for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship | Deadline June 19th

Teach For Nigeria (TFN)‘s Fellowship encourages Fellows to increasingly strive towards reaching ambitious goals with their students. We believe that there is no single solution to the problems in our education system. Therefore, to fully transform our education, we need leaders across various backgrounds and disciplines, proffering different innovative solutions to the problems in education.

The Teach For Nigeria Be The Change Project (BTC) is a social innovative project carried out by our Fellows in their second Fellowship year. During this time, our Fellows get to design and implement projects addressing problems that they have identified in their placement schools and communities.

Inspired by the BTC Project, No Box Initiative is a Non-Profit Organization created by Abdullahi Ibrahim, a Teach For Nigeria alumnus. This project seeks to address issues of educational inequity in the education ecosystem. The programme works to achieve inclusive education in all Nigerian schools by training teachers on approaches to instruction using special education modules developed in line with inclusive education policies in Nigeria and learnings from global best practices.

So far, No Box Initiative, through ‘Teaching Without The Box Project’, has trained over 1000 educators in the pilot stage. The program aims at training 2000 educators in Northern Nigeria on inclusive education and deploy strategies to ensure sustainability of the project.

Over the past few months, No Box Initiative has succeeded in training over 360 educators on the relevant inclusive education strategies as well as soft skills needed to properly work in the education space and maximize potentials that would ensure learning takes place in the classroom.

The team aims at training more teachers and ensuring that children, especially those in underprivileged communities, have access to inclusive quality education and realize the dream of leaving no child behind on the fourth (4th ) Sustainable Development Goals.

