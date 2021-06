Nigerian Reggae musician Uberon Aroy follows up his 16-track album “Legends Of Time” with a 13-tracker album tagged “Lion Ina Higher Height“, just in a few days after dropping a hot and 12-tracker album titled “A New Dawn With Jah“.

Listen to his powerful messages while enjoying the combined effect and flavour of his colourful vocal rendition and professional beats of real reggae music.

“Lion Ina Higher Height”

“A New Dawn With Jah”

“Legends Of Time”