#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out All The Amazing Features This Week

Patience & Tunde's Wedding is Giving Us All the Happy Vibes Today

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Day With all The Love & Colour From This Week!

BN Bridal: The Timeless Collection by Kikstylish has Something for All Your Wedding Looks

A Joke, A Friend & A DM! Nnenna & Ifeanyi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Love is the Sweetest! Take in Every Bit of The #APurposeBond Wedding

From the DM to #BaEday2021! Ella & Bambo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all the Juicy Features This Week!

Planning your event is now EASY with Send Invites Nigeria

It Started With a Welcome Party! Wura & Ayo's Beautiful #BNBling Moment + Love Story

3 hours ago

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

A beautiful Saturday it is, and we’ve got so much to be excited about. So, being a Saturday, of course, translates to one thing in our books – weddings! There will never be a time where love doesn’t get us all giddy and happy. Now, guess what else is making us so excited? Well, we’re now 5 million followers big on Instagram! *Insert drum rolls and loud cheers* 🤭 If you’re among the lovers of love, following us, then here’s a big thank you to you. If you’re not following us, you should totally do that now – just click here.

These are surely not the only things that’s given us so much joy this week. From heartwarming love stories to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, amazing weddings, and planning tips and inspos, this week has truly been packed with so much beauty and fun. If you missed any part of this, you don’t have to worry. We’ve always got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down on www.bellanaijawedings.com this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have an amazing weekend!

The #Mextiny2021 White Wedding Was a Pop of Colour & Fun!

Elizabeth & Laolu’s Wedding Video Will Have You Smiling Throughout Today!

When The Asooke Designer Abimbola is Ready to Walk Down The Aisle #Davelove21

Layla & Abdul’s Love Story Began With an Instagram Comment!

When the Early Birds Become Love Birds! It’s a Forever Thing For Max & Mife

A Friend Shared Esther’s Snapchat Handle With Collins, Now #ECgetsmarried!

Thanks to Felicia’s Cousin, The #FabDuo21 Couple are Set For The Altar!

The #DaveLove21 Couple are Serving Extra Doses of Love & We Can’t Get Enough!

She Said Yes! You’ll Never Guess how Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Met… Here’s Their Love Story

Dazzle Throughout Your Big Day With This Bridal Beauty Look

Activate Your Bridal Glow With This Flawless Igbo Beauty Look

This Vintage Asooke is Sure to Make a Statement on Your Trad

Let Your Hair Down On Your Big Day With This Timeless Beauty Look

Where Are The Chic Brides-to-be? This Classic Beauty Look is For You!

Simple, Regal & Dashing – See How Uyi Owned All 3 of Her Intro & Trad Looks

This Eid Shoot is Serving Premium Guest Looks Inspo For Northern Weddings

Yay! We are 5 Million Followers Strong on Instagram

You Def Want to Watch How This Beautiful Bride Serenades Her Groom at Their Reception

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

